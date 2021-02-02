Punjab launches second phase of anti-typhoid vaccination campaign

The Punjab government launched the second phase of its anti-typhoid vaccination campaign in all districts of the province today (Tuesday).

The first phase was completed on Monday in 12 districts. The 12 districts were chosen because the incidence of typhoid there is 50%, said the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The target is to immunise 12.7 million children between the ages of nine months and 15 years.

They will receive the typhoid conjugate vaccine which was introduced in Pakistan in 2019. It was administered to 10.1 million children during the campaign conducted in Sindh from November 18 to November 30, 2020.

The typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) is a new vaccine that was developed to strengthen a child’s immune system against both typhoid and extremely drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid.

It is now the 11th vaccine in EPI’s routine immunisations for children.

In 2017, 63% of typhoid cases and 70% of typhoid deaths in Pakistan were among children younger than 15 years of age, said Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Twitter.