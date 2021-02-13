Punjab fog: Flights cancelled, motorways closed

On Friday, dense fog enveloped multiple parts of Punjab affecting road and air traffic as airports and motorways were closed down.

In Lahore, the temperature dropped to eight degrees and dense fog reappeared in the early morning hours.

According to the US Air Quality Index (AQI), following this, the city ranked as the most polluted city in the world with a score of between 387 to 470.

On the other hand, multiple flights from the Allama Iqbal International Airport were cancelled creating inconveniences for travellers.

The motorways M2 (Lahore to Khanqah Dogran), M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakim), and M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad) were closed for traffic as visibility dropped to zero.

On the National Highway, the visibility dropped to 30 metres.

In these two days, three people were killed and 32 were injured in multiple road accidents, the motorway police said, adding that people are requested to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

“People going by road should use fog lights,” an officer advised.

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that fog reappeared because of no rain. He has, however, assured that the weather will turn pleasant in a few days.