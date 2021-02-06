Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family

SBCA team, police on site with machinery

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

The Sindh Building and Control Authority has started demolishing an illegally constructed farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh located near the Highway in Karachi.

The authority has launched an anti-encroachment operation in the Malir district.

The police, SBCA team, and machinery have reached the site and the operation is under way.

Sheikh said that he is being targeted by his political rivals. The Sindh CM has given the instructions, he remarked. The Sindh High Court had issued a stay order on the anti-encroachment operation against these farmhouses.

He remarked that the farmhouses belong to his brother and relatives. Sheikh will hold a press conference over the demolition in an hour at the Sindh Secretariat.

On the other hand, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the operation is being conducted on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We have received no information regarding the demolition of a farmhouse owned by any politician," he said, requesting PTI leaders and other politicians to support the Sindh government in its operation against encroachments in Karachi.

Recently, the PTI nominated Sheikh as the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. Prime Minister Imran Khan approved his nomination after Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigned from the post.

 
