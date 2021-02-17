Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
PTI’s Haleem Adil remanded into police custody for two days

He was arrested during Malir by-election on Tuesday

PTI’s Haleem Adil remanded into police custody for two days

Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been remanded into police custody for two days.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader and three other men, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Haseeb and Mehmood Dawar, were presented in an anti-terrorism court in Karachi Wednesday morning.

The police had initially requested the court for a 30-day remand.

Sheikh and others were arrested in Darsano Chano on Tuesday for carrying weapons during the Malir’s PS-88 by-election. The Election Commission of Pakistan passed a written order instructing the police to expel the leader from the constituency.

According to the electoral body, it received complaints of Adil carrying weapons and harassing voters at polling stations.

Under the law, any sitting MNAs, MPAs, senators, minister and other public office bearers from any party are not allowed to visit the constituencies while the voting is under way.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that an FIR has been registered against Sheikh at the Memon Goth police station. Four rifles, two kalashnikovs and a pistol were seized from the leader and his security guards.

The FIR includes sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Later in the day, charges of anti-terrorism and attempt to murder were added to the complaint as well.

‘Life threat from PPP’

On Tuesday, the PTI leader said that PPP supporters shot his car at the Malir polling station in the presence of police. His vehicle had bulletproof windshields because of which he remained safe.

He added that PPP supporters threatened PTI’s workers at the polling stations, pushed them and stopped them from entering the station.

 
