PTI’s Saifullah Abro allowed to take part in Senate race

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Saifullah Abro has once again been allowed to contest the Senate polls.

On February 22, the election tribunal of the Sindh High Court had rejected his nomination papers and he had challenged the verdict in the high court. He said in his appeal that the tribunal’s decision was not based on facts, adding that he is eligible to contest the elections on a technocrat seat.

During the hearing of the case, Abro’s lawyer said that the returning officer had dismissed all objections against his client’s nomination.

The high court has allowed Abro to get his name included in the final list of candidates.

Ghulam Mustafa Memon had submitted the petition against Abro’s nomination on technocrat seat and claimed that he has hidden his assets. The returning officer did not hear any reservations and approved the nomination, he said, adding that Abro does not meet the criteria for becoming a technocrat.

Objections from PTI leaders

PTI members and supporters had objected to Abro’s nomination as well.

PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman even addressed a press conference on the matter. He claimed that Abro had been associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party and joined PTI in 2018. There are others who deserve this nomination more than him, Sherzaman said.

PTI’s Liaquat Ali Jatoi even accused the candidate of buying the election ticket from the PTI leadership for Rs350 million. Abro has sent a legal notice to Jatoi.

Senate elections will be held on March 3. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on if the elections will be held through an open ballot or not.

