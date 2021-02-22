PK-63 by-election: Pervez Khattak claims 6,000 fakes votes were cast

Says the by-poll was rigged

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak claimed that the Nowshera PK-63 by-elections was rigged.

Ikhtiyar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz won the by-election by securing 21,122 votes.

In a video, Khattak made the remarks while addressing a gathering.

“We have emerged triumphant in the election,” Khattak said. “We caught hold of 6,000 fake votes and will go to the Election Commission with all the evidence.”

The minister added: “I have worked for two days straight on this matter. There were many votes which went missing. This cannot happen as I have the complete list of how many votes were cast.”

The seat fell vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel. Nowshera is the home city of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and a stronghold of the ruling PTI.