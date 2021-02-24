Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Liaquat Jatoi accuses PTI of selling Senate tickets

Saifullah Abro serves him a legal notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi has accused his own party of giving the Senate election ticket to Saifullah Abro in exchange for money.

Jatoi made the claims while speaking at a press conference in Dadu.

"The ticket was given to him [Abro] at a cost of Rs350 million," he remarked while answering a question. "He joined the party six months ago. On what basis and merit was he issued the Senate ticket?"

Jatoi also questioned the party for not forming a parliamentary body for the collection of applications.

He also pointed fingers at the nomination of Waters Resources Minister Faisal Vawda. "He is a National Assembly member, serving as a minister and now he is a candidate for Senate elections. Is everyone else in Sindh incompetent?"

The PTI leader said that they will stage a protest if the party doesn't rethink its decision.

Abro serves legal notice to Jatoi

Abro served a legal notice to Jatoi in response to his statements. It states that the PTI leaders should prove their claims or else pay Rs2 million for defaming him.

On February 22, the election tribunal of the Sindh High Court had rejected Abro's nomination. He has filed an appeal against the tribunal's decision.

Abro contested for the NA-201 seat during the 2018 General Election as an independent candidate. He joined the PTI in 2018.

 
