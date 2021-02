Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition on Monday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Sohail Akhtar-led unit coming in the match after securing an impressive four-wicket win in their season opener against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday whereas Gladiators suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat in their first match of the competition against Karachi Kings.