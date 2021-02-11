Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Protest causes massive traffic jam on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road

Residents are protesting water, gas shortage in their area

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

A massive traffic jam was reported on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road and adjoining streets due to a protest demonstration by Arambagh residents Thursday afternoon.

The residents were protesting water and gas shortage in their area for the last 15 days. 

The protesters, including women and children, staged a sit-in in front of the Karachi City Station parking.

Long queues of vehicles and motorbikes were formed in the vicinity. A majority of those stuck on the roads included people returning home from their offices.

Scuffles broke out between the protesters and commuters returning from work. People from both sides were seen punching each other.

 
