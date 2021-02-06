Proclaimed TTP terrorist arrested in Karachi: police

A proclaimed terrorist belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was arrested in Karachi, a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department said on Saturday.

According to the anti-terrorism department, the man, identified as Zakirullah alias Shafiullah, was arrested in an operation by the police and Sindh Rangers.

“The suspect had attained training from Afghanistan,” the CTD spokesperson said. He hailed from Bajaur and was a part of Daesh as well.

In 2011, Zakirullah had killed an FC officer in Bajaur and had injured another one. During the attack, two of his accomplices were shot dead.

In the same year, he smuggled over 60 rocket launchers to Afghanistan from Mohmand. In 2014, the perpetrator killed two residents and then fled to Afghanistan later.

A statement by the terrorism department stated that Zakirullah was planning attacks on multiple security officials in Karachi along with his accomplices.