Presiding officers tampered with Daska election results: returning officer

The returning officer in National Assembly constituency NA-75 Sialkot has recommended re-polling at 14 polling stations in Daska tehsil, saying election results were “tampered” by presiding officers.

The recommendation was made after eight presiding officers were interviewed by the Punjab election commissioner.

In his report, the RO said that some presiding officers “were found puzzled and terrified” during the interview and they gave “lame excuses that transport gone off the road, WhatsApp not functioning, etc.”

PML-N candidate Syed Nosheen Iftikhar had no objection over polling at 340 stations, according to the report. “It is proposed that results of these polling stations may please be kept intact,” it read.

“However, mark difference aroused between the results submitted by the complainant and presiding officers pertaining to the following 14 stations is noted during comparison.”

“In the view of the foregoing, prima facie, it looks like that the result has been tempered by the presiding officers and in the interest of justice, it would be appropriate to hold the re-poll on the above mentioned polling stations,” the report said.