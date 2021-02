A prayer leader and two teenage boys were killed in a firing incident in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu area on Saturday, said a police official.

Superintendent of Police Umar Khan told SAMAA TV that Mufti Ikramullah, his 13-year-old son and a seminary student were killed in the gun attack.

Their bodies were sent to PIMS hospital, said the police official. Police have reached the crime scene and further investigation is underway.