PPP’s Jam Shabbar Ali takes PS-43 by-election

PPP candidate Jam Shabbir Ali has won PS-43 by-election in Sanghar, according to unofficial results.

Ali secured 48,028 votes and won the provincial assembly seat that fell vacant after veteran lawmaker Jam Madad Ali died of coronavirus on November 13, 2020.

PTI candidate Mushtaq Junejo came second with 6,925 votes.

The constituency has 157,210 registered voters and 132 polling stations, of which 34 stations were declared sensitive. Some 1,700 security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.