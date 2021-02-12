Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook several cities in Pakistan late Friday.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Swat, Rawalpindi and several other cities.

The earthquake had its epicentre in Tajiskistan at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

People left their homes and rushed towards open spaces to avoid any incident.

A Lahore resident described the tremors as “scary”. “I think this was the biggest one I felt after 2005,” he told SAMAA TV.

“The earthquake was felt in Pakistan at 10:02pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4,” Zahid Rafi, the director of PMD’s Seismology Division, told SAMAA TV.

It created two powerful tremors and their duration was approximately 40 seconds, he added.

Rafi said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of damage in areas in Pakistan’s north and on its borders with Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

No loss of life or property has yet been reported.