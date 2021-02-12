Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

It magnitude was recorded at 6.4

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

File photo: AFP

Listen
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook several cities in Pakistan late Friday. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Swat, Rawalpindi and several other cities. The earthquake had its epicentre in Tajiskistan at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.  People left their homes and rushed towards open spaces to avoid any incident. A Lahore resident described the tremors as “scary”. “I think this was the biggest one I felt after 2005,” he told SAMAA TV. “The earthquake was felt in Pakistan at 10:02pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4,” Zahid Rafi, the director of PMD’s Seismology Division, told SAMAA TV. It created two powerful tremors and their duration was approximately 40 seconds, he added. Rafi said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of damage in areas in Pakistan’s north and on its borders with Tajikistan and Afghanistan. No loss of life or property has yet been reported.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook several cities in Pakistan late Friday.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Swat, Rawalpindi and several other cities.

The earthquake had its epicentre in Tajiskistan at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said. 

People left their homes and rushed towards open spaces to avoid any incident.

A Lahore resident described the tremors as “scary”. “I think this was the biggest one I felt after 2005,” he told SAMAA TV.

“The earthquake was felt in Pakistan at 10:02pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4,” Zahid Rafi, the director of PMD’s Seismology Division, told SAMAA TV.

It created two powerful tremors and their duration was approximately 40 seconds, he added.

Rafi said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of damage in areas in Pakistan’s north and on its borders with Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

No loss of life or property has yet been reported.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Earthquake Pakistan, Earthquake in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.