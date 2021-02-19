Polling underway for Sialkot, Gujranwala, Nowshera, Kurram by-elections

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The polling for four vacant national and provincial assembly seats is currently underway in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Nowshera and Kurram. The voting started at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

Strict security arrangements were made as area residents came to polling stations to vote for their area representatives.

During the polling, different incidents of violence and chaos were reported.

At 3:10pm, a fight broke out between PTI and PML-N workers near the Sohdra Veterinary Hospital in Gujranwala's Wazirabad. Punches and kicks were exchanged between the groups. Following the commotion, the gate of the polling station in the area was closed.

At 2:45pm, a number of PML-N supporters forcefully entered the polling station in Daska. They reportedly abused police officers when they tried to stop them.

Here are the constituencies where by-elections are currently being held.

Sialkot's NA-75

Sialkot's NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.

Shah was appointed MNA from the area thrice. He won the seat after securing 40,042 votes during the 2018 General Election.

This time a tough competition is expected between the PTI and PML-N. PML-N has given its ticket to Syeda Nosheen, while Ali Asjad is contesting on PTI's ticket.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are 453,104 registered voters in the constituency. At least 360 polling stations have been set up. Twenty-five polling stations have been declared "sensitive". Rangers personnel and 2,100 police officers have been stationed at polling stations across the city.

Gujranwala's PP-51

Gujranwala's PP-51 fell vacant after PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema passed away on June 3, 2020. During the 2018 elections, he won the seat with 59,267 votes.

The main contenders for the constituency are PML-N's Talat Shaukat and PTI's Chaudhry Yousuf.

The electoral body has set up 162 polling stations and 423 polling booths for the constituency's 253,949 registered voters.

Nowshera's PK63

PTI's Mian Umar, PML-N's Ikhtiar Wali and ANP's Mian Wajahat are the main contenders for this seat.

The constituency has 152,364 registered voters. At least 367 polling stations have been set up, of which 88 have been declared 'sensitive'.

Kurram NA45

The main contest will be between PTI's Fakharuzzaman Bangash, JUI-F's Jamil Khan and independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal.

The seat fell vacant after the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

At least 180,931 voters will cast their votes at 134 polling stations.