Tractor-trolley runs over two children in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

Two children were killed after a tractor-trolley ran them over in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymay Thursday night.

Seven-year-old Naeem and nine-year-old Atif died on the spot and their bodies were moved to the hospital. The driver managed to escape.

The father of the children said that the driver was their relative and a policeman. He claimed that the police are trying to protect him.

Naeem was studying in grade 2 and he was the second among three siblings, the father added.

The police have impounded the vehicle and are investigating the case.