Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Tractor-trolley runs over two children in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

Driver was a policeman, says father

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 seconds ago
Tractor-trolley runs over two children in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

File: Photo

Listen
Two children were killed after a tractor-trolley ran them over in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymay Thursday night. Seven-year-old Naeem and nine-year-old Atif died on the spot and their bodies were moved to the hospital. The driver managed to escape. The father of the children said that the driver was their relative and a policeman. He claimed that the police are trying to protect him. Naeem was studying in grade 2 and he was the second among three siblings, the father added. The police have impounded the vehicle and are investigating the case.
FaceBook WhatsApp
accident Karachi Karachi Police Pakistan

Two children were killed after a tractor-trolley ran them over in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymay Thursday night.

Seven-year-old Naeem and nine-year-old Atif died on the spot and their bodies were moved to the hospital. The driver managed to escape.

The father of the children said that the driver was their relative and a policeman. He claimed that the police are trying to protect him.

Naeem was studying in grade 2 and he was the second among three siblings, the father added.

The police have impounded the vehicle and are investigating the case.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Karachi, Karachi Police, Pakistan Police, Karachi accident, road accident in Karachi, karachi road accident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.