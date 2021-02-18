Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police say Karachi TikTokers were murdered by friend over ‘jealousy’

Prime suspect Sawaira is being questioned

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say Karachi TikTokers were murdered by friend over ‘jealousy’

Photo: File

Listen
A Karachi court has remanded the prime suspect in the murder case of four Tiktokers into police custody for two days. On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Garden Town. The police told the court that the prime suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Aamir but didn't like him being friends with Muskaan. "Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application." When Sawaira saw the video, she got angry and called up her friend Abdur Rehman, who shot the four Tiktokers, the investigation officer said. Rehman had been threatening Muskaan for a while and had even fired to scare her once. Related: Women TikTokers in Pakistan are scared after Muskan Sheikh killing Following this, the court ordered Sawaira to be remanded into police custody till February 20 and instructed the police to arrest Rehman immediately. Initial investigations into the case had revealed that the victims had gone out for dinner when they were attacked. “Records show that a case of aerial firing was registered against Sajjad, while Rehan had been named in a murder case,” the investigation officer said. The police said that Muskaan’s real name is Ruqqaya. TikTok ban in Pakistan Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi TikTok

A Karachi court has remanded the prime suspect in the murder case of four Tiktokers into police custody for two days.

On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Garden Town.

The police told the court that the prime suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Aamir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan. “Few hours before the crime, Muskaan and Aamir had filmed a video and uploaded it on the social media application.”

When Sawaira saw the video, she got angry and called up her friend Abdur Rehman, who shot the four Tiktokers, the investigation officer said. Rehman had been threatening Muskaan for a while and had even fired to scare her once.

Related: Women TikTokers in Pakistan are scared after Muskan Sheikh killing

Following this, the court ordered Sawaira to be remanded into police custody till February 20 and instructed the police to arrest Rehman immediately.

Initial investigations into the case had revealed that the victims had gone out for dinner when they were attacked.

“Records show that a case of aerial firing was registered against Sajjad, while Rehan had been named in a murder case,” the investigation officer said.

The police said that Muskaan’s real name is Ruqqaya.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
tiktokers murdered in garden, tiktokers murdered, tiktok Pakistan ban,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Today's outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
Today’s outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.