Police register FIR in Quetta blast case

An FIR against the explosion outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in Quetta on Friday has been registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

At least two people were killed and three were injured in the blast. The complaint, lodged by the police, includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

According to witnesses, the explosion took place inside a truck parked near the DC office. They said a Kashmir Day rally of a religious group near the explosion site could be the target of the blast.

Earlier on Friday, 16 people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road.