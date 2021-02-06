Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police register FIR in Quetta blast case

Two people were killed, three inured

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Police register FIR in Quetta blast case

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
An FIR against the explosion outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in Quetta on Friday has been registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department. At least two people were killed and three were injured in the blast. The complaint, lodged by the police, includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act. According to witnesses, the explosion took place inside a truck parked near the DC office. They said a Kashmir Day rally of a religious group near the explosion site could be the target of the blast. Earlier on Friday, 16 people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi's Chakar Road.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta blast

An FIR against the explosion outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in Quetta on Friday has been registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

At least two people were killed and three were injured in the blast. The complaint, lodged by the police, includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

According to witnesses, the explosion took place inside a truck parked near the DC office. They said a Kashmir Day rally of a religious group near the explosion site could be the target of the blast.

Earlier on Friday, 16 people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
quetta blast, kashmir day rally, sibi blast, sibi hand grenade, quetta blast FIR,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.