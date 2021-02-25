Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Police officer suspended for aerial firing at Nawabshah wedding

Investigation team formed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
A police officer, identified as Qurban Lakho, was suspended for aerial firing at a wedding in Nawabshah Wednesday night.

According to the police, Lakho was in charge of the police 15 service at the Sakrand police station.

In a video uploaded on social media, the officer can be seen firing in the air at a wedding ceremony with his police gun. Following this, Nawabshah SSP took notice of the incident and suspended Lakho.

"A committee headed by the superintendent police has been formed to probe the matter," the SSP said, adding that any police officer violating the law will be punished.

 
