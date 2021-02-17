Police foil terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan

Police and security forces foiled a terror attack near Dera Ismail Khan’s Dera Tank road on Tuesday.

According to the officials, they received information about an attack in the area after which they cordoned it off.

When the police reached the site, a terrorist clad in a suicide bomb jacket opened fire at them. “When we fired at him in response, the suspect got injured and then detonated the bomb,” a police officer said.

A search operation has begun in the area.

The spokesperson of the bomb disposal squad said that the suspect’s jacket was loaded with five kilogrammes of explosives. “It had seven to eight kilogrammes of ball bearings and phosphorous.”

Investigations are under way and the police are looking for the perpetrator’s accomplices.