Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Poisonous gas kills two miners in Harnai

Five people stuck in coal mine

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
Two labourers were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while working at a coal mine in Balochistan's Harnai on Wednesday afternoon. According to Levies officials, five miners fainted inside the mine after a gas leak. "As of now, we have retrieved two bodies and an unconscious labourer from the mine," a Levies spokesperson said. "An operation is under way to rescue the labourers stuck in the mine." The bodies and injured men are being moved to the hospital. Related: Hard men in black gold land Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh. According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.
