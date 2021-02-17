Poisonous gas kills two miners in Harnai

Two labourers were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while working at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Harnai on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Levies officials, five miners fainted inside the mine after a gas leak.

“As of now, we have retrieved two bodies and an unconscious labourer from the mine,” a Levies spokesperson said. “An operation is under way to rescue the labourers stuck in the mine.”

The bodies and injured men are being moved to the hospital.

Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.