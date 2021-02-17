Poisonous gas kills two labourers at Nooriabad factory

Two labourers were killed after a drum of poisonous gas exploded at a factory in Nooriabad’s economic zone, the police said on Wednesday.

The workers were unloading the drum from a car when it suddenly exploded, a police officer said.

Three labourers were injured. The bodies and injured people were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.

According to the police, a post-mortem examination will be conducted. “Initial reports reveal the deaths took place due to suffocation from the toxic gas,” a policeman said.