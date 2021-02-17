Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Poisonous gas kills two labourers at Nooriabad factory

Three workers were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Poisonous gas kills two labourers at Nooriabad factory

Photo: AFP

Listen
Two labourers were killed after a drum of poisonous gas exploded at a factory in Nooriabad's economic zone, the police said on Wednesday. The workers were unloading the drum from a car when it suddenly exploded, a police officer said. Three labourers were injured. The bodies and injured people were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. According to the police, a post-mortem examination will be conducted. "Initial reports reveal the deaths took place due to suffocation from the toxic gas," a policeman said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
nooriabad

Two labourers were killed after a drum of poisonous gas exploded at a factory in Nooriabad’s economic zone, the police said on Wednesday.

The workers were unloading the drum from a car when it suddenly exploded, a police officer said.

Three labourers were injured. The bodies and injured people were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.

According to the police, a post-mortem examination will be conducted. “Initial reports reveal the deaths took place due to suffocation from the toxic gas,” a policeman said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nooriabad factory, poisonous gas, labourers killed, Hyderabad civil hospital, economic zone nooriabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.