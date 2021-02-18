PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan dies at 68

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away Wednesday night. He was 68 years old.

The news was confirmed by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. “Senator Mushahidullah Khan, [Mian Nawaz Sharif’s] loyal and exceptional companion left us,” she wrote in a tweet. “I am shattered to hear the sad news.”

Mushahidullah, who was set to retire from Senate on March 11, had been unwell and was seeking treatment since December 2020.

He was born in Rawalpindi in 1953. He joined the PML-N in 1990 and was elected as a senator in 2009 and 2015 on PML-N’s ticket. He was a member of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet too.

He has served as the country’s information minister and environment minister during the tenure of PML-N.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair said that Mushahidullah was fearless and he never backed down from standing up against dictators.

“Deeply hurt to learn about the demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan,” said PTI’s Shehryar Afridi. “May Allah bless the departed soul in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.”

The PTI also issued a condolence message from its official account. “We are saddened to hear about the demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, a seasoned politician and senior leader of PMLN. Please pray for him and his family.”