Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan dies at 68

Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan dies at 68

Photo: File

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away Wednesday night. He was 68 years old.

The news was confirmed by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. “Senator Mushahidullah Khan, [Mian Nawaz Sharif’s] loyal and exceptional companion left us,” she wrote in a tweet. “I am shattered to hear the sad news.”

Mushahidullah, who was set to retire from Senate on March 11, had been unwell and was seeking treatment since December 2020.

He was born in Rawalpindi in 1953. He joined the PML-N in 1990 and was elected as a senator in 2009 and 2015 on PML-N’s ticket. He was a member of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet too.

He has served as the country’s information minister and environment minister during the tenure of PML-N.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair said that Mushahidullah was fearless and he never backed down from standing up against dictators.

“Deeply hurt to learn about the demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan,” said PTI’s Shehryar Afridi. “May Allah bless the departed soul in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.”

The PTI also issued a condolence message from its official account. “We are saddened to hear about the demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, a seasoned politician and senior leader of PMLN. Please pray for him and his family.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.