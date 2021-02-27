PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail

He has been in prison for the last 20 months

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has been released from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore after 20 months.

His bail in a money laundering case was approved by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday. The politician has been instructed to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

On Saturday afternoon, PML-N workers gathered outside the jail to welcome Hamza. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached Jati Umrah as well.

In a press conference earlier in the day she said, "There is no doubt that Hamza Shehbaz is our party worker who has been serving us relentlessly. We are each other's helping hands and we will perform the responsibilities given to us."

Hamza filed the bail petition on February 2. He said that he has been incarcerated for 19 months. The reference against him was filed 14 months after the arrest and he was indicted after 16 months, the application read.

There are 110 witnesses in the case and so far only five have been cross-examined, said his lawyer. Even if the case is heard on an everyday basis, it will still take 10-12 months, he added.

Read: Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail application in Supreme Court

Here’s a brief timeline of the case proceedings:

Hamza’s bail in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case has already been approved.