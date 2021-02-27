Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail

He has been in prison for the last 20 months

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has been released from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore after 20 months.

His bail in a money laundering case was approved by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday. The politician has been instructed to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

On Saturday afternoon, PML-N workers gathered outside the jail to welcome Hamza. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz reached Jati Umrah as well.

In a press conference earlier in the day she said, "There is no doubt that Hamza Shehbaz is our party worker who has been serving us relentlessly. We are each other's helping hands and we will perform the responsibilities given to us."

Hamza filed the bail petition on February 2. He said that he has been incarcerated for 19 months. The reference against him was filed 14 months after the arrest and he was indicted after 16 months, the application read.

There are 110 witnesses in the case and so far only five have been cross-examined, said his lawyer. Even if the case is heard on an everyday basis, it will still take 10-12 months, he added.

Read: Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail application in Supreme Court

Here’s a brief timeline of the case proceedings:

Hamza’s bail in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case has already been approved.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
hamza shehbaz, PML-N hamza shehbaz released from jail, kot lakhpat, jatti umrah,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.