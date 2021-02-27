‘PM Khan’s decision to challenge NA-75 re-polling proves he’s involved’

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order to hold re-polling in NA-75 Daska proves that he was involved in the rigging, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On February 25, the ECP ordered re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by the members of the opposition.

The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast.

The officers came to the ECP February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

On Friday, the prime minister gave the government legal team a green signal to challenge the ECP’s order.

الیکشن کمیشن کے فیصلے کو چیلنج کرنا ثابت کرتا ہے کہ تم نے چوری کی ہے۔



ووٹ چوری میں ملوث افسران کو بچانا ثابت کرتا ہے ہے کہ چوری تمہارے کہنے پر کی گئی۔



دوبارہ الیکشن سے فرار ثابت کرتا ہے کہ تم جانتے ہو عوام تمہاری ضمانتیں ضبط کرائے گی! انشاءاللّہ!



اللّہ کی لاٹھی بے آواز ہے! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2021

She said that the PM Khan is desperate to save those who rigged the election because they could name him in the case.

Maryam said that Justice (retd) Wajihuddin was removed from the PTI for exposing the irregularities in the intra-party elections.

جسٹس وجیہ الدین نے PTI الیکشن کا پول کھولا تو اسے پارٹی سے نکال دیا۔اب الیکشن کمیشن نے چوری پکڑی تو اپیلیں کر رہے ہو؟عوام تمہارے ساتھ ہے تو میدان سے بھاگتےکیوں ہو؟

دھاندلی کرنے والے اہلکاروں کوتحفظ دینے کو اس لیے بے چین ہو کہ وہ کٹہرے میں اگر تمہارا نام لیں گے؟ تمھارا کھیل ختم! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2021

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that irregularities in the February 19 by-election in Daska were “evidence of the 2018 election rigging”.

The PML-N leader said this in a video message shared on Twitter. He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for abiding by the law by identifying the characters involved in manipulating the results.