Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘PM Khan’s decision to challenge NA-75 re-polling proves he’s involved’

Maryam says it's game over for Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘PM Khan’s decision to challenge NA-75 re-polling proves he’s involved’

Photo: AFP

Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order to hold re-polling in NA-75 Daska proves that he was involved in the rigging, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif. On February 25, the ECP ordered re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by the members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast. The officers came to the ECP February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense. On Friday, the prime minister gave the government legal team a green signal to challenge the ECP’s order. الیکشن کمیشن کے فیصلے کو چیلنج کرنا ثابت کرتا ہے کہ تم نے چوری کی ہے۔ ووٹ چوری میں ملوث افسران کو بچانا ثابت کرتا ہے ہے کہ چوری تمہارے کہنے پر کی گئی۔دوبارہ الیکشن سے فرار ثابت کرتا ہے کہ تم جانتے ہو عوام تمہاری ضمانتیں ضبط کرائے گی! انشاءاللّہ! اللّہ کی لاٹھی بے آواز ہے!— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2021 She said that the PM Khan is desperate to save those who rigged the election because they could name him in the case. Maryam said that Justice (retd) Wajihuddin was removed from the PTI for exposing the irregularities in the intra-party elections. جسٹس وجیہ الدین نے PTI الیکشن کا پول کھولا تو اسے پارٹی سے نکال دیا۔اب الیکشن کمیشن نے چوری پکڑی تو اپیلیں کر رہے ہو؟عوام تمہارے ساتھ ہے تو میدان سے بھاگتےکیوں ہو؟دھاندلی کرنے والے اہلکاروں کوتحفظ دینے کو اس لیے بے چین ہو کہ وہ کٹہرے میں اگر تمہارا نام لیں گے؟ تمھارا کھیل ختم!— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2021 PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that irregularities in the February 19 by-election in Daska were “evidence of the 2018 election rigging”. The PML-N leader said this in a video message shared on Twitter. He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for abiding by the law by identifying the characters involved in manipulating the results.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan MARYAM NAWAZ SHARIF NA-75 Sialkot Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order to hold re-polling in NA-75 Daska proves that he was involved in the rigging, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On February 25, the ECP ordered re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by the members of the opposition.

The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast.

The officers came to the ECP February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

On Friday, the prime minister gave the government legal team a green signal to challenge the ECP’s order.

She said that the PM Khan is desperate to save those who rigged the election because they could name him in the case.

Maryam said that Justice (retd) Wajihuddin was removed from the PTI for exposing the irregularities in the intra-party elections.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that irregularities in the February 19 by-election in Daska were “evidence of the 2018 election rigging”.

The PML-N leader said this in a video message shared on Twitter. He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for abiding by the law by identifying the characters involved in manipulating the results.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Politics, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, NA-75 Sialkot, Pakistan by-elections,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.