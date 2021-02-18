Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
PM Khan's address to Sri Lanka parliament canceled: report

He will leave for Colombo on Feb 23

Photo: Pakistan PM Office/Twitter

Listen
The Sri Lankan government has canceled Prime Minister Imran Khan's planned address to its parliament next week, an official in Colombo confirmed Thursday. The Pakistan PM's address to the parliament was canceled due to his "tight schedule," Sri Lankan parliament's head of communication Shan Wijetunge told Arab News. PM Khan is expected to reach Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23. He will meet the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the foreign minister. Kalsoom Quaiser Jilani, a press attaché at Pakistan's High Commission in Colombo, told Arab News that the entire visit of PM Khan was arranged and scheduled by the Sri Lankan government.
The Sri Lankan government has canceled Prime Minister Imran Khan's planned address to its parliament next week, an official in Colombo confirmed Thursday.

The Pakistan PM's address to the parliament was canceled due to his "tight schedule," Sri Lankan parliament's head of communication Shan Wijetunge told Arab News.

PM Khan is expected to reach Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23. He will meet the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the foreign minister.

Kalsoom Quaiser Jilani, a press attaché at Pakistan's High Commission in Colombo, told Arab News that the entire visit of PM Khan was arranged and scheduled by the Sri Lankan government.

 
