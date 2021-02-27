Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
PM Khan welcomes restoration of ceasefire along LoC

Says onus of creating an enabling environment rests with India

Posted: Feb 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PM Khan welcomes restoration of ceasefire along LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the restoration of ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

“The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India,£ PM Imran Khan tweeted on Saturay.

His statement came two days after the director-general of military operations of Pakistan and India reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and other sectors in a “free, frank and cordial atmosphere.”

Both the countries agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and matters regarding cross-border firing along the LOC, which will come in effect from February 25.

The prime minister also congratulated the nation and the armed forces “on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan.”

