Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
PM lays foundation stone for Central Business District in Lahore

Says it will solve country's problems

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of the Central Business District in Lahore.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, he remarked that the purpose of the project is to help generate wealth. “You can’t even think of the money the project will generate for the Punjab government, Pakistan Railways, and the CAA.” It is estimated that it will generate around Rs1,300 billion in the first phase. The federal government will receive Rs2.5 billion as revenue on taxes.

He said that the two big problems faced by the country include the deficit of its fiscal account and current account. “Our economy was mismanaged because of which we had to pay a lot of loans,” he said. “Our foreign reserves diminished too and we couldn’t meet our expenses because our loan installments were increasing.”

The PM remarked that the government is working towards shifting the Walton airport so that business centres could be set up in Gulberg, Boulevard Road and Ferozepur Road. “Earlier, high rise buildings couldn’t be constructed there because of the airport but we want more commercial activity in this area.”

He went to say that he is the country’s biggest environmentalist. “No one ever thought about planting trees in the country before us.” The PM assured that no trees will be cut during the construction of the business district.

