HOME > News

PM forms committee to investigate Senate election video scandal

It will file recommendations in one month

Posted: Feb 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM forms committee to investigate Senate election video scandal

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed three-member committee to probe the Senate elections video scandal.

The committee comprises Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Related: Former PTI MPA accuses Pervez Khattak of Senate horse-trading

The committee will file their recommendations in one month to the prime minister.

In a video aired on ARY News Monday, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, Former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar, and others were seen receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate Election.

Related: PM Khan removes KP minister for trading his Senate vote

A day later, the prime minister ordered the removal of the KP law minister.

PM’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV that a “detailed inquiry” will be held against the KP law minister and a report will be presented to the prime minister.

Mayar accused former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak of fixing the last Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He confirmed that he and other party lawmakers received bribes from Senate candidates in the 2018 election of the upper house. He was speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday.

Khattak denied on Wednesday the allegations of fixing the 2018 Senate election in KP.

Khattak, who was the then KP chief minister, had recommended his name for the senator’s post, Mayar added.

“This is a funny thing,” Khattak said at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. “Our 17 votes were sold; we expelled them from the party and Ubaidullah Mayar says that we gave him money,” he said. “Neither I ever asked [him], nor will I ever do.”

