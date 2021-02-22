Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
PIA to increase flights to Gilgit-Baltistan

Airline CEO promises new discounts on airfares

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to increase its flights to Gilgit-Baltistan by March 28. Currently, the national carrier operates two flights to the region which will be increased to three, PIA CEO Arshad Malik said. In a meeting with a delegation of the Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he vowed to enhance the connectivity between GB and the main centers of the economy and industrial sector. The airline will start a project for the construction of a new runway on the Gilgit airport along with other facilities which will provide facilities to tourists and passengers. Related: Cheapest ways to travel from Karachi to other Pakistan cities Malik promised to introduce new discounts on passenger fares and other expenditures. “We want to enhance the cooperation and coordination with the business community and the community should come forward and play their due role in helping PIA for making it more efficient and strong.” Flight operations for Iraq pilgrims The flights for pilgrims traveling to Iraq were halted due to the coronavirus flight ban. "PIA will restart flight operation to Iraq," Malik said, ensuring that the airline will provide pilgrims all facilities. PIA is going through huge challenges on financial and technological fronts and with the support of the business community and exporters it will revive its past glory and come out from all these facing challenges, the airline chief added.
