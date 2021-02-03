Petition filed against Islamabad’s drive-in cinema

A man filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the opening up of a drive-in cinema in F-9 Park.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has sent the case to the chairperson of the Capital Development Authority. The authority has been instructed to review the petition and issue a written verdict.

Advocate Yasir Chaudhry appeared in court on Tuesday on behalf of the petitioner.

He said that the cinema opened on December 19, 2020, adding that opening a cinema in a public park causes pollution. The commercial activity in the park violates the Supreme Court’s ruling, the lawyer added.

The initiative was launched by the Capital Development Authority, telecom operator Jazz, and Activemedia.

The cinema was screening two shows every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Each show cost Rs1,000.