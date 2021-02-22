Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Peshawar: Five family members killed over property dispute

FIR registered, suspect on the run

Peshawar: Five family members killed over property dispute

Three women and two men of a family were shot dead over a property dispute in Peshawar's Sarband, the police said Monday morning. According to initial investigations, the crime was committed by a relative of the family. "There was a conflict between the parties over the ownership of a three-storey house," Sadar Circle SP Waqar Ahmed said. The suspect shot the family inside their house and then fled from the crime scene. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for their post-mortem examination. The police are conducting raids to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible. A case has been registered.
