Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court stops NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT

Peshawar High Court's verdict term null and void

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Supreme Court stops NAB, FIA from investigating Peshawar BRT

A bus drives along the newly-built corridor of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a rapid bus transit system running along an east-west corridor, during a test-run in Peshawar on August 5, 2020. Photo: AFP

Listen
The Supreme Court has stopped Pakistan's accountability bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency from investigating the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project. The court heard two petitions against the project. One was against the Peshawar High Court's 2018 judgement in which it ordered NAB to investigate the "shady and shaky" BRT system in the city. In its order, the judges said they feel it is “appropriate to refer the matter to the NAB authorities” to conduct a proper investigation. That verdict has now been declared null and void. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had challenged the verdict. Its appeal has been approved. Related: AGP’s report unearths irregularities of Rs2.77bn in Peshawar’s BRT project The court said that the high court's judgement was based on speculation. The second petition was filed against FIA investigation into the project. The court has extended its orders to stop FIA's investigation and told the KP government to submit a written reply in the case. The Peshawar BRT was inaugurated after multiple delays by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14, 2020. He called it “the highest level metro project of the country”. At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city. On September 16, 2020 the service was suspended temporarily after a fourth metro bus caught fire. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PESHAWAR BRT Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has stopped Pakistan’s accountability bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency from investigating the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The court heard two petitions against the project.

One was against the Peshawar High Court’s 2018 judgement in which it ordered NAB to investigate the “shady and shaky” BRT system in the city. In its order, the judges said they feel it is “appropriate to refer the matter to the NAB authorities” to conduct a proper investigation. That verdict has now been declared null and void.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had challenged the verdict. Its appeal has been approved.

Related: AGP’s report unearths irregularities of Rs2.77bn in Peshawar’s BRT project

The court said that the high court’s judgement was based on speculation.

The second petition was filed against FIA investigation into the project. The court has extended its orders to stop FIA’s investigation and told the KP government to submit a written reply in the case.

The Peshawar BRT was inaugurated after multiple delays by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14, 2020. He called it “the highest level metro project of the country”. At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

On September 16, 2020 the service was suspended temporarily after a fourth metro bus caught fire.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
supreme court brt hearing, supreme court brt, peshawar brt corruption,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.