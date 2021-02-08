Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
'People who vandalised Karak temple should pay for its restoration'

Chief justice summons evacuee board's chairperson in case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
‘People who vandalised Karak temple should pay for its restoration’

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Supreme Court has directed authorities to fine people who vandalised the Krishna Dwara temple in Karak’s Teri union council on December 30, 2020. At least 119 people were arrested for destroying and desecrating the temple, remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing on Monday the suo motu case on the temple attack. "Ask them to pay and use the money for temple restoration." The top judge remarked that no recovery has been made from those responsible for the Karak temple attack. Once people are made to pay then no one will even think about such a thing again, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said. The additional attorney general told the court that the KP government has allocated R34 million for the restoration work. On January 5, the court directed the authorities to start the restoration work in two weeks. MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that the work has yet to be started. Justice Ahsan ordered that the restoration work should start immediately. The court has summoned the chairperson of the Evacuee Property Trust Board at the next hearing and asked him to provide a time frame for the completion of the construction. The case has been adjourned till February 15. Provide security to Hindus celebrating Holi: court The court has even ordered the Punjab government to provide security to the Prahlad temple in Multan on the occasion of Holi. The Punjab chief secretary and IG should overlook the security arrangements themselves, the court said. Kumar told the court that the Multan commissioner had said that he wouldn't be able to provide security at the temple. The commissioner said that celebrating Holi will create a security situation in the city. The top judge said that Hindus will celebrate the festival on March 28.
