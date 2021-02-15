People above 65 can now register for COVID-19 vaccine

People who are 65 years old and above can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan.

Registrations opened on Monday (February 15).

The announcement was made on Twitter by NCOC Chief Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in march — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 15, 2021

Asad Umar says vaccinations for people in this age group will begin in March. Frontline health workers are being inoculated right now. The are being given the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

All Pakistanis above the age of 65 can start registration for COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Send an SMS from any mobile phone with your CNIC to 1166 or visit https://t.co/k54c4ijqtL to get registered. Vacc center and date of appt will be communicated once vaccine arrives — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) February 15, 2021

Here’s how to get the vaccine:

Send your CNIC number to the Sehat Tahaffuz helpline 1166 through SMS or the NIMS website http://nims.nadra.gov.pk. The system will verify your address and confirm registration and you will be sent details of your designated AVC along with a unique PIN code. If the designated AVC is outside your current tehsil, you can change it through the NIMS web portal or by calling 1166 helpline within five days of receiving the first SMS. Once the vaccine arrives at your centre, you will be contacted for an appointment for vaccination. After confirmation and registration, you will have to take your original CNIC and PIN code to the centre on the appointed day. Staff at the vaccination centre will verify your CNIC and PIN code. After verification, you will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine staff will enter your details in NIMS and a confirmation message will be sent to you through SMS. You will have to remain at the AVC for 30 minutes for post-inoculation monitoring for any adverse effects.

A dashboard will be created in real-time to update government health departments at the district, provincial and federal levels.

Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax facility. Authorities in Pakistan have said that this might be the shot given to the elderly as the Sinopharm vaccine is currently not recommended for those over 65 years.

The first batch of seven million doses is expected before April, according to the UK government.

“The next 10m doses will come later, likely before June,” adds UK government’s statement. “This will help protect 8.5m people from the virus, which has already claimed over 12,000 lives in Pakistan.”