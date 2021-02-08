PDM should rethink its actions for Pakistan’s sake: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement should rethink its actions for the sake of the country.

The movement leaders have been maligning the Pakistan Army and this narrative can be misused by India and other external threats, he remarked while speaking on SAMAA TV on Monday.

“I agree that they have a right to protest but if they spread political instability then it will benefit India and the forces who seek to put pressure on Pakistan,” he added. “Think of your actions just for Pakistan’s sake and nothing else.”

Foreign forces are working against Pakistan to spread chaos in the country. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is facing a terrorism threat and the country’s safety has been keeping the Pakistan Army busy. The EU Disinfo showed the different ways India has been targetting Pakistan.

India has been attacking our soldiers and civilians along the Line of Control. We didn’t escalate the violence but defended our posts, Qureshi added.

Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism has been acknowledged globally, he added.