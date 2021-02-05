Our problem is with PTI govt, not open ballots: Maryam

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz has said that the opposition parties do not have a problem with open ballot but the ‘fake’ government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The government and opposition are at odds with each other over the voting process for the upcoming Senate elections. The PTI has tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking to hold the elections through an open ballot. The opposition parties have opposed the bill.

Speaking about the open ballots, Maryam remarked that they eventually want to move towards holding open ballots. “We will, however, not work with this fake government.” Our only problem is with this government and no one else.

Maryam was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved.

Imran Khan has conveniently forgotten how to tried to sway some of our supporters during the last Senate elections. “We saw the worst rigging in Pakistan’s history three years ago.” Imran Khan threatened our voters and did everything to make them change their minds. But now that he is afraid of his party members changing their vote, he wants an open ballot.

“Pakistanis are not stupid,” she remarked. “We understand what you are trying to do.”

Any government that comes to power by rigging elections cannot be trusted to work for the country’s benefit. “Imran Khan only knows how to polish shoes.” She claimed that he calls his ‘elders’ when he isn’t able to manage the opposition. “Our party members have been getting threatening calls from Imran Khan’s seniors and they have asked them to agree to the government’s legislation on Senate elections.”

Maryam said that Pakistan is asking Imran Khan to resign. “Do Kashmiris want the same?”

Imran Khan is used to taking money from people. He wants people to pay him to resign as well, she remarked.

PDM to march to Islamabad on March 26

Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday.

The announcement came after a PDM meeting in Islamabad.

“It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” said the PDM head.

Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.