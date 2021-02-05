Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Our problem is with PTI govt, not open ballots: Maryam

Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a rally in Muzaffarabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Our problem is with PTI govt, not open ballots: Maryam

Photo: Online

Listen
PML-N President Maryam Nawaz has said that the opposition parties do not have a problem with open ballot but the 'fake' government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The government and opposition are at odds with each other over the voting process for the upcoming Senate elections. The PTI has tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking to hold the elections through an open ballot. The opposition parties have opposed the bill. Speaking about the open ballots, Maryam remarked that they eventually want to move towards holding open ballots. "We will, however, not work with this fake government." Our only problem is with this government and no one else. Related: Almost all PDM members united on call for resignations: Maryam Maryam was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved. Imran Khan has conveniently forgotten how to tried to sway some of our supporters during the last Senate elections. "We saw the worst rigging in Pakistan's history three years ago." Imran Khan threatened our voters and did everything to make them change their minds. But now that he is afraid of his party members changing their vote, he wants an open ballot. "Pakistanis are not stupid," she remarked. "We understand what you are trying to do." Related: Opposition whistles, chants slogans as NA discusses Senate voting bill Any government that comes to power by rigging elections cannot be trusted to work for the country's benefit. "Imran Khan only knows how to polish shoes." She claimed that he calls his 'elders' when he isn't able to manage the opposition. "Our party members have been getting threatening calls from Imran Khan's seniors and they have asked them to agree to the government's legislation on Senate elections." Maryam said that Pakistan is asking Imran Khan to resign. "Do Kashmiris want the same?" Imran Khan is used to taking money from people. He wants people to pay him to resign as well, she remarked. PDM to march to Islamabad on March 26 Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday. The announcement came after a PDM meeting in Islamabad. “It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” said the PDM head. Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.
FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz senate elections

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz has said that the opposition parties do not have a problem with open ballot but the ‘fake’ government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The government and opposition are at odds with each other over the voting process for the upcoming Senate elections. The PTI has tabled a bill in the National Assembly seeking to hold the elections through an open ballot. The opposition parties have opposed the bill.

Speaking about the open ballots, Maryam remarked that they eventually want to move towards holding open ballots. “We will, however, not work with this fake government.” Our only problem is with this government and no one else.

Related: Almost all PDM members united on call for resignations: Maryam

Maryam was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government remained unmoved.

Imran Khan has conveniently forgotten how to tried to sway some of our supporters during the last Senate elections. “We saw the worst rigging in Pakistan’s history three years ago.” Imran Khan threatened our voters and did everything to make them change their minds. But now that he is afraid of his party members changing their vote, he wants an open ballot.

“Pakistanis are not stupid,” she remarked. “We understand what you are trying to do.”

Related: Opposition whistles, chants slogans as NA discusses Senate voting bill

Any government that comes to power by rigging elections cannot be trusted to work for the country’s benefit. “Imran Khan only knows how to polish shoes.” She claimed that he calls his ‘elders’ when he isn’t able to manage the opposition. “Our party members have been getting threatening calls from Imran Khan’s seniors and they have asked them to agree to the government’s legislation on Senate elections.”

Maryam said that Pakistan is asking Imran Khan to resign. “Do Kashmiris want the same?”

Imran Khan is used to taking money from people. He wants people to pay him to resign as well, she remarked.

PDM to march to Islamabad on March 26

Opposition parties will march towards Islamabad against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on March 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Thursday.

The announcement came after a PDM meeting in Islamabad.

“It is our objective that we rid the nation of this illegal and incompetent government and return their stolen votes to them,” said the PDM head.

Opposition parties will jointly contest the Senate elections, which are likely to be held in March, according to Fazl. The decision to resign from the assemblies has been withdrawn for the time being.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
maryam nawaz, pdm rally in muzaffarabad, pakistan democratic movement, maryam nawaz criticises imran khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.