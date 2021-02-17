Pakistanis living in Norway allowed dual citizenship

Pakistan has allowed its residents living in Norway to keep dual citizenship.

The federal government received complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal on the issue.

The “government has approved dual nationality arrangement with Norway,” said a notification issued on Wednesday. This means that residents can hold citizenship to both countries.

In January 2020, Norway allowed its citizens to keep dual nationality. The law change meant that foreign citizens no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship in order to become Norwegian citizens

Norwegians who were forced to give up their nationality for another country can also apply to regain their citizenship.