Pakistanis can renew their passports for 10 years for Rs4,500

The federal government has decided to decrease the passport fee for the country residents.

The following prices will be implemented from February 17.

Here are the prices for the people getting their passports made or renewed for five years.

Passport with 36 pages: Rs3,000 (normal) and Rs5,000 (urgent).

Passport with 72 pages: Rs5,500 (normal) and Rs9,000 (urgent).

Passport with 100 pages: Rs9,000 (normal) and Rs18,000 (urgent).

The following prices are for people getting their passports made for 10 years.

Passport with 36 pages: Rs4,500 (normal) and Rs7,500 (urgent).

Passport with 72 pages: Rs8,250 (normal) and Rs13,500 (urgent).

Passport with 100 pages: Rs9,000 (normal) and Rs18,000 (urgent).

A notification on the price change has been issued by the Immigration and Passport’s director general.

The people who paid the old fee before February 17 will not be refunded, says the notification.