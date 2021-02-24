Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Pakistan to reopen cinemas, allow indoor weddings from March 15

Posted: Feb 24, 2021
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to reopen cinemas, allow indoor weddings from March 15

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to allow indoor weddings and reopening of cinemas and shrines in Pakistan from March 15. However, the coronavirus SOPs will remain in place. The NCOC eased the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions. It has decided to end the time limit for commercial activities and amusement parks. Earlier, businesses were allowed to remain open until 10pm. Indoor dinning in restaurants will also be allowed but the decision will be reviewed again on March 10, the NCOC said. It has allowed 50% spectators inside stadiums during the Pakistan Super League pool matches. Previously, only 20% spectators were allowed. “Full attendance will be allowed for playoffs with stringent COVID SOPs,” the NCOC statement read. The Election Commission of Pakistan can also plan local body and Cantonment Board elections by the end of May, it added.
The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to allow indoor weddings and reopening of cinemas and shrines in Pakistan from March 15. However, the coronavirus SOPs will remain in place.

The NCOC eased the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions.

It has decided to end the time limit for commercial activities and amusement parks. Earlier, businesses were allowed to remain open until 10pm.

Indoor dinning in restaurants will also be allowed but the decision will be reviewed again on March 10, the NCOC said.

It has allowed 50% spectators inside stadiums during the Pakistan Super League pool matches. Previously, only 20% spectators were allowed.

“Full attendance will be allowed for playoffs with stringent COVID SOPs,” the NCOC statement read.

The Election Commission of Pakistan can also plan local body and Cantonment Board elections by the end of May, it added.

 
