Monday, February 1, 2021
Pakistan to begin coronavirus vaccination drive from February 3

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says vaccines have been provided for free

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive will begin on February 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced. Addressing the media in a ceremony at the Noor Khan Airbase on Monday, he said that Pakistan has received the first consignment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China. These vaccines are a gift from China to us, Qureshi said. "When China first started working on the vaccines, its government said that they will use the vaccine for public use and they've started this with Pakistan." Related: PAF plane brings first batch of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan The minister lauded the Chinese army and doctors who travelled to Pakistan and taught health workers the right way to administer the vaccine. "There is another vaccine, CanSino, that both China and Pakistan have developed and its trials have been completed," he remarked, adding that the results of the vaccine have been so far good. Qureshi added that this is proof of the friendship between Pakistan-and China. On Monday, a plane of the Pakistan Air Force brought the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing. The vaccine will be provided to health workers in the first phase and the drive will start this week. Offices have been established at provincial and district levels to facilitate the provision of vaccines. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab has received the first batch of 70,000 doses of the vaccine. "They will be administered to health workers in phase one and then by citizens above the age of 65."
coronavirus vaccine SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI

Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination drive will begin on February 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced.

Addressing the media in a ceremony at the Noor Khan Airbase on Monday, he said that Pakistan has received the first consignment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China.

These vaccines are a gift from China to us, Qureshi said. “When China first started working on the vaccines, its government said that they will use the vaccine for public use and they’ve started this with Pakistan.”

Related: PAF plane brings first batch of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

The minister lauded the Chinese army and doctors who travelled to Pakistan and taught health workers the right way to administer the vaccine.

“There is another vaccine, CanSino, that both China and Pakistan have developed and its trials have been completed,” he remarked, adding that the results of the vaccine have been so far good.

Qureshi added that this is proof of the friendship between Pakistan-and China.

On Monday, a plane of the Pakistan Air Force brought the Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing. The vaccine will be provided to health workers in the first phase and the drive will start this week.

Offices have been established at provincial and district levels to facilitate the provision of vaccines.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab has received the first batch of 70,000 doses of the vaccine. “They will be administered to health workers in phase one and then by citizens above the age of 65.”

 
