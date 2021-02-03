Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan Railways restores Jinnah Express after 11 months

The train was suspended during the coronavirus lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Railways restores Jinnah Express after 11 months

Photo: Online

Listen
The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore the Jinnah Express on February 5. According to a notification issued by the department, Jinnah Express 32DN will leave for Karachi from Lahore on February 5, while the Jinnah Express 31UP will depart from Lahore to Karachi on February 6. The train will make a total of three stops during the 16-hour long journey with stops at Khanewal, Rohri and Hyderabad. It will leave from Lahore at 2:45pm and reach Karachi the next day at 7:15am. The next day the train will depart from Karachi at 3pm and reach Lahore at 7:20am the next day. A business class ticket on the train costs Rs5,250, while the economy class costs Rs2,300. Travellers can book their tickets both at the reservation centres and online. Last year in March, the train was closed down due to the coronavirus lockdown.
