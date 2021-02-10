Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan Railway employees take to the streets against privatisation

They want the department's privatisation to end

Posted: Feb 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021

A number of employees of the Pakistan Railways have taken to Karachi's streets in protest against the privatisation of the department.

On Wednesday morning, the workers chanted slogans and held placards outside the office of the DS at the Cantt station. These are some of the demands they have put forward:

  • Stop privatisation of the department
  • Abolish overtime duties
  • Hire new people

"After completing an eight-hour shift from morning to evening, we are required to work overtime," one of the protesters complained, pointing out that there are 28,000 vacant posts in the authority but none of them are filled.

Another protester said that the employees were scared they will lose their jobs in the privatisation of the Pakistan Railways.

On the other hand, Pakistan Railways has decided to sack 83 employees from the department in a bid to reduce the losses faced by the department.

According to the authority, the employees being laid off are from the Audit and Accounts Department and are of grades 17 and 18.

"The decision regarding downsizing was taken by the higher authorities because the department is suffering huge losses," the chief accounts officer said. "Employees from other departments will be downsized soon too."

Railway officer Amjad said that the employees being laid off were called to the Railway Headquarters for a discussion but they refused to show up and have warned that if the decision is not taken back, employees will protest across Pakistan.

