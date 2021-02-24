Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
News

Pakistan invites Sri Lanka to invest in CPEC, tourism

PM Imran Khan is visiting Colombo

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Sri Lankan business community to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The investment will allow Sri Lanka businesses to reach Gwadar and Central Asian markets, he said while speaking at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo on Wednesday.

PM Khan arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for a two-day visit on the invitation of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He extended an invitation to the Sri Lanka businessmen to visit Gwadar and interact with Pakistani businessmen to learn more about investment opportunities. "We hope to cooperate in ways that are mutually beneficial to both the countries."

Tourism in Pakistan

Pakistan can learn a lot from tourism in Sri Lanka as their industry is much more advanced than ours, said the PM.

"We don't have enough hotels or guest houses to accommodate tourists," he said. If Sri Lanka is able to share some insights with us then it will help our mountaineering industry the most.

"Pakistan has many undiscovered religious sites too," he said, adding that he is hoping that the country is able to capitalise on them and promote religious tourism.

One of the things we have in common with Sri Lanka is that we know how terrorism affects our business climate, investment and tourism, the premier said, adding that the two countries can help each other.

Relations with India

The premier said that he is optimistic that the ties between Pakistan and India will improve.

"The only point of contention between the two countries is Kashmir and we can only solve the Kashmir issue through dialogue," he remarked.

You can't solve your problems through conflicts. "Conflict between nations only breeds more conflict," he said. Look at European countries and their bilateral relations. "It is my dream that South Asian countries share similar relations."

Establishing trade relations will help us alleviate poverty too. "Countries need political stability and good relations with neighbours for prosperity."

PM Khan's maiden visit to Sri Lanka

PM Khan was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on arrival to Colombo.

The officials of both countries have been tweeting about the details of the visit in English and Urdu.

Several MoUs were signed in various sectors such as commerce, investment, education, science and technology, and industrial cooperation.

Pakistan even allocated a Rs52 million fund towards the promotion of sporting activities in Sri Lanka. A youth programme will also be launched to strengthen the social and cultural ties between them.

"We are thankful to Pakistan for the partnership in the field of sports and assistance to enhance sports training facilities in the country," PM Rajapaksa said.

They even discussed restarting parliamentary interaction between them.

