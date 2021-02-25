Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan, India agree to ‘strictly observe’ ceasefire pact

Volations along Loc have increased in last two years: ISPR DG

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan, India agree to ‘strictly observe’ ceasefire pact

Photo: File

Listen
The director-general of military operations of Pakistan and India discussed a number of strategic matters over call on Thursday. The neighbouring countries reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and other sectors in a "free, frank and cordial atmosphere", a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan read. "In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence." Both the countries agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and matters regarding cross-border firing along the LOC, which will come in effect from February 25. India and Pakistan reiterated that the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, the press release added. ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar said that the countries have been in contact since 1987. "Since 2014, violations at the LoC have increased." From 2003 till 2020, more than 13,500 ceasefire violations were reported in which 310 Pakistanis were killed and 1,600 injured. The highest number of violations took place in 2019, the director-general added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
India ISPR

The director-general of military operations of Pakistan and India discussed a number of strategic matters over call on Thursday.

The neighbouring countries reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and other sectors in a “free, frank and cordial atmosphere”, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan read.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.”

Both the countries agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and matters regarding cross-border firing along the LOC, which will come in effect from February 25.

India and Pakistan reiterated that the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, the press release added.

ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar said that the countries have been in contact since 1987. “Since 2014, violations at the LoC have increased.”

From 2003 till 2020, more than 13,500 ceasefire violations were reported in which 310 Pakistanis were killed and 1,600 injured. The highest number of violations took place in 2019, the director-general added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan-India, Pakistan, India, DGMOs, ISPR, hotline contact, LOC violation, border flags meetings
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.