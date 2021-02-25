Pakistan, India agree to ‘strictly observe’ ceasefire pact

The director-general of military operations of Pakistan and India discussed a number of strategic matters over call on Thursday.

The neighbouring countries reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and other sectors in a “free, frank and cordial atmosphere”, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan read.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.”

Both the countries agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and matters regarding cross-border firing along the LOC, which will come in effect from February 25.

India and Pakistan reiterated that the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, the press release added.

ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar said that the countries have been in contact since 1987. “Since 2014, violations at the LoC have increased.”

From 2003 till 2020, more than 13,500 ceasefire violations were reported in which 310 Pakistanis were killed and 1,600 injured. The highest number of violations took place in 2019, the director-general added.