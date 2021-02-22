Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Pakistan builds its own electronic voting machine: minister

They were developed by the National Institute of Electronics

Posted: Feb 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Pakistan builds its own electronic voting machine: minister

File photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan has built its own electronic voting machine, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Monday. The machine was developed by the National Institute of Electronics, an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chaudhry said. It has two parts, according to the minister. One has all electoral symbols for voters to cast their ballots, while a presiding officer will have access to the other part of the machine. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in November 2020 that his government wanted to introduce e-voting in Pakistan to make the election process transparent. He also constituted a committee comprising Azam Swati and Shafqat Mehmood to introduce electoral reforms. However, the government would require an approval from the parliament to use these machines in the next election.
Pakistan PTI

Pakistan has built its own electronic voting machine, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Monday.

The machine was developed by the National Institute of Electronics, an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chaudhry said.

It has two parts, according to the minister. One has all electoral symbols for voters to cast their ballots, while a presiding officer will have access to the other part of the machine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in November 2020 that his government wanted to introduce e-voting in Pakistan to make the election process transparent. He also constituted a committee comprising Azam Swati and Shafqat Mehmood to introduce electoral reforms.

However, the government would require an approval from the parliament to use these machines in the next election.

 
