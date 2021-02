A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an attack at an FC check post in Balochistan Sunday night.

Terrorists opened fired at the post, according to the ISPR. The check post was installed for the security of the N-85 highway near Kech district’s Hoshab.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

The soldier has been identified as Sepoy Asad Mehdi. He will be laid to rest today.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.