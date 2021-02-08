Pakistan Army donates its Chinese vaccines to frontline health workers

We have decided to give the coronavirus vaccines donated to the Pakistan Army by China’s People’s Liberation Army to the country’s frontline health workers, said military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Talking to SAMAA TV on Monday, the ISPR DG said that coronavirus has affected the world, and Pakistan has suffered from it as well. “Throughout the pandemic, the nation’s real heroes were the front-line health workers, paramedics, and doctors.”

Iftikhar thanked the Chinese government and army for their donation and announced that all these vaccines will be donated to the country’s health workers.

Earlier this month, the first batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China was brought into the country. Following this, Pakistan began its first coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3.

‘Army putting in full efforts to rescue Sadpara’

“The Pakistan Army is putting in full efforts to rescue Muhammad Ali Sadpara,” he promised.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting the winter K2 summit. They have been missing for over two days now. The Pakistan Army is currently carrying out a search operation.

Major General Iftikhar said that Sadpara was a “national hero and national asset”.

“He had gone to complete a very difficult mission and unfortunately has been lost for over 52 hours,” he said, adding that ever since news of him going missing broke out, a search operation has been launched.

“This is a very difficult mission because of the weather on the mountain, the ceiling, and the height,” the major general said, adding that despite the hurdles, the operation will continue until a development comes.

“Army has nothing to do with politics’

ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar rebuked the claims of the Pakistan Democratic Party regarding the Pakistan Army backing the government.

“We made it clear before and saying again, the army has nothing to do with politics,” he affirmed. “Those who are talking about it, I’m requesting them not to bring the army into this.”

The institution is responsible for protecting the country on strategic and other grounds. “These controversies should stop and those who are encouraging it should first provide evidence,” the major general said.

“Don’t drag the institution into this dialogue,” he added.