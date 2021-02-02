Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70% of its population: Faisal Sultan

Around 40 to 50 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan this year, said Special Assistant to the PM for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday.

The aim is to vaccinate 100 million, but only 70% might be immunised this year, said Dr Sultan on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

Even the target of 70% was difficult to achieve, he added.

Herd immunity usually develops when around 70% to 75% of any population is inoculated or has already had COVID-19.

He added that he did not know who the first Pakistani to be vaccinated will be, but the person will be a health worker. Vaccination will be voluntary.

We can’t say anything definitively about its side effects, but only mild fever and injection site pain were recorded during clinical trials.

The National Immunisation Management System that would keep track of those vaccinated has not been activated for the general public yet. Registration will begin once vaccination starts, stated Dr Sultan.

Pakistan received the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine early Monday morning. According to the National Command and Control Centre, China has given Pakistan 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines for free. Vaccination of frontline health workers will begin from February 3.

Centre has no objections if Sindh wants to order vaccines separately, said the PM’s aide. All provinces have permission to import vaccines, but they need to inform the federal government so a national tally of doses can be maintained.

The NCOC has received Pakistan Cricket Board’s request, he said. In a few days, it will be decided whether the spectators will be allowed to come watch PSL matches or not. The PCB will have to issue strict coronavirus SOPs for the matches.