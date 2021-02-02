Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70% of its population: Faisal Sultan

Coronavirus vaccination drive to start on Feb 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70% of its population: Faisal Sultan

A view of coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Services Hospital in Karachi. Photo: Online

Listen
Around 40 to 50 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan this year, said Special Assistant to the PM for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday. The aim is to vaccinate 100 million, but only 70% might be immunised this year, said Dr Sultan on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din. Even the target of 70% was difficult to achieve, he added. Herd immunity usually develops when around 70% to 75% of any population is inoculated or has already had COVID-19. He added that he did not know who the first Pakistani to be vaccinated will be, but the person will be a health worker. Vaccination will be voluntary. We can't say anything definitively about its side effects, but only mild fever and injection site pain were recorded during clinical trials. The National Immunisation Management System that would keep track of those vaccinated has not been activated for the general public yet. Registration will begin once vaccination starts, stated Dr Sultan. Pakistan received the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine early Monday morning. According to the National Command and Control Centre, China has given Pakistan 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines for free. Vaccination of frontline health workers will begin from February 3. Centre has no objections if Sindh wants to order vaccines separately, said the PM's aide. All provinces have permission to import vaccines, but they need to inform the federal government so a national tally of doses can be maintained. The NCOC has received Pakistan Cricket Board's request, he said. In a few days, it will be decided whether the spectators will be allowed to come watch PSL matches or not. The PCB will have to issue strict coronavirus SOPs for the matches.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Dr Faisal Sultan

Around 40 to 50 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan this year, said Special Assistant to the PM for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday.

The aim is to vaccinate 100 million, but only 70% might be immunised this year, said Dr Sultan on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

Even the target of 70% was difficult to achieve, he added.

Herd immunity usually develops when around 70% to 75% of any population is inoculated or has already had COVID-19.

He added that he did not know who the first Pakistani to be vaccinated will be, but the person will be a health worker. Vaccination will be voluntary.

We can’t say anything definitively about its side effects, but only mild fever and injection site pain were recorded during clinical trials.

The National Immunisation Management System that would keep track of those vaccinated has not been activated for the general public yet. Registration will begin once vaccination starts, stated Dr Sultan.

Pakistan received the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine early Monday morning. According to the National Command and Control Centre, China has given Pakistan 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines for free. Vaccination of frontline health workers will begin from February 3.

Centre has no objections if Sindh wants to order vaccines separately, said the PM’s aide. All provinces have permission to import vaccines, but they need to inform the federal government so a national tally of doses can be maintained.

The NCOC has received Pakistan Cricket Board’s request, he said. In a few days, it will be decided whether the spectators will be allowed to come watch PSL matches or not. The PCB will have to issue strict coronavirus SOPs for the matches.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.