Pak-Afghan border fencing: Minister promises to solve settlement issues

A mechanism will be prepared to solve the settlement issues faced by people on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove promised.

In a meeting on Tuesday in Quetta, he briefed that 182 kilometers of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been fenced so far. “The remaining 20% of the border that is under construction will be completed soon.”

Pakistan is erecting fences on the border shared by the two countries to stop people from illegally crossing the border.

“The other reason is to control terrorism in the area and prevent attacks in both of the countries,” the minister said, pointing out that he realises the fencing work has divided the land in multiple villages in both the countries.

“The district administration and the Board of Revenue are jointly working and consulting people of all tribes to settle the issue permanently.”

During the process, the Afghan government had extended its support as well.

A report regarding the issue will soon be prepared and presented to the federal government, Langove added.

Last year, the fencing work in Gwadar was stopped after a petition was filed in the Balochistan High Court. It said the project will affect the lives of more than 300,000 people living in the city.

It was filed by Balochistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Muneer Ahmed Kakkar. It said every citizen should have the right to live with freedom, access to education and own a business.

The fence will affect the population of Gwadar by more than 300,000. Half of the population will be towards the inside of the fence and half the other side. This will affect the education of students and the mobility of patients to the hospitals. Sea routes will be blocked for fishermen, it said.